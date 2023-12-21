Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

10 people were killed in a shooting in downtown Prague, Czech rescue service says

Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — A mass shooting in downtown Prague killed 10 people and injured about 30 others, and the person who opened fire also is dead, Czech police and the city’s rescue service said Thursday.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital. They said officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located in the square, was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said no other assailant was at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Prague’s rescue service confirmed that 11 people had died, including the shooter. It said about 30 others suffered various injuries, including nine with serious ones.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

West Main Pizza in Dilworth, MN.
West Main Pizza opening location in Dilworth
James Oliver, 14, died Sunday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and stroke during practice on...
High school freshman dies when having stroke during swim practice
This Tuesday, July 28, 2020 photo shows the icon for the Tinder dating app on a device in New...
Tinder expands offering of invite-only $499 monthly membership
Grand Forks Police Still Searching For Suspect
Grand Forks Man Paralyzed in UTV Rollover