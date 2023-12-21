Morning Fog with Afternoon Sunshine on Friday

THURSDAY NIGHT: Happy Winter Solstice! The “Shortest Day of the Year” in terms of daylight has been mostly cloudy to overcast. Afternoon highs are climbing into the middle 30s to lower 40s thanks to a breeze out of the south southeast. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, we’ll continue to see mostly cloudy to cloudy conditions with patchy dense fog developing after midnight. Morning low temperatures will settle into the 20s. Here’s some good news...now we start seeing more daylight per day...although you probably won’t notice a big difference tomorrow. ;)

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Overall, quiet conditions continue yet again. Patchy dense freezing fog will impact some locations Friday morning. Morning lows again in the 20s with afternoon highs starting to inch up a few more degrees. A few low 40s expected in the southern Valley! Friday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A little warmer still into Saturday with afternoon highs ranging from the middle 30s to middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky. If you have travel plans for the Christmas holiday, Saturday will bring the better travel conditions compared to Sunday and/or Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: We have issued First Alert Weather Days for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for the holiday! Forecast models are coming into a bit better agreement now that we are getting closer. With warm unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday in the 30s and low 40s, precipitation will begin as rain. As temperatures drop overnight and into Christmas Day, rain could transition to freezing rain, wintry mix, and even some snow where temperatures will be cold enough. It’s possible that there will be some accumulation of snow, as well as some potential icing.

TUESDAY: Looking past Christmas Day, we’re seeing the potential for another round of freezing rain and snow on Tuesday. Again, weather models are still working on the exact solution of timing, track, and what type of precipitation will fall with this possible weather event. Stay tuned!

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 28 High: 43

Christmas Eve: First Alert Weather Day. Breezy. Rain/freezing rain. Low: 31 High: 34

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for tricky travel. Low: 24 High:34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance freezing rain/snow. Breezy. Low: 24 High: 31

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 32

Thursday: Partly Cloudy! Low: 20 High: 33

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.