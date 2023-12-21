Cleanup underway after pipe bursts, flooding north Fargo apartment complex

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cleanup is underway at a north Fargo apartment complex, after a pipe burst in the attic Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to U32 around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials say the flooding is impacting renters from the fifth floor, all the way down.

When they arrived, they say the water was about ankle deep on the fifth floor and a couple of inches deep on the rest of the floors. Maintenance crews are working to clean up the mess.

Management officials say they’re unsure if renters will need to evacuate at this time.

Still no word on what caused the pipe to burst.

