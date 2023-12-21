Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Cleanup underway after pipe bursts, flooding north Fargo apartment complex

Fire officials say the flooding is impacting renters from the fifth floor, all the way down.
Flooding at north Fargo apartment complex
Flooding at north Fargo apartment complex(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cleanup is underway at a north Fargo apartment complex, after a pipe burst in the attic Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to U32 around 12:30 p.m. Fire officials say the flooding is impacting renters from the fifth floor, all the way down.

When they arrived, they say the water was about ankle deep on the fifth floor and a couple of inches deep on the rest of the floors. Maintenance crews are working to clean up the mess.

Management officials say they’re unsure if renters will need to evacuate at this time.

Still no word on what caused the pipe to burst.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Jones took down a potentially world-record-breaking black bear with a bow and arrow in...
Man sets potential world record by taking down 780-pound black bear with bow and arrow
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Arizona grand jury indicted man accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin

Latest News

Eggnog Chugging Champion 2023
Eggnog chugging contest at Park Christian School in Moorhead
North Dakota’s population reaches new all-time high
Police lights
Officials investigating multiple burglaries in Cass County
One of 9 new MN license plates in 2024
Minnesota debuting a record number of specialty license plates in 2024