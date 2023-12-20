Cooking with Cash Wa
Suspected impaired driver charged for trying to disarm Fargo Police officer

Bronson James Moen
Bronson James Moen(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail and facing several charges related to drug possession, fleeing, and trying to disarm a police officer.

Bronson James Moen is charged with fleeing a peace officer, criminal trespass, attempt to commit simple assault, disarming or attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Police responded to the area of West Acres Mall on December 15 for a report of an impaired driver. According to court documents, police tried to pull over Moen, but he sped away and hit another vehicle at the intersection of 17th Avenue South and 38th Street South.

According to court records, Moen ran from the crash, entered a nearby apartment building and went into someone’s apartment. He was arrested in the mail room of the apartment building.

Police say they found meth in Moen’s front pocket and searched the vehicle that he ran from, where they found used needles and tinfoil with burnt drug residue.

Bronson was taken to the hospital to be checked out, and police say he tried to bite one officer and pull another officer’s firearm out of his holster. He was booked into the Cass County Jail and had a bond hearing on December 19, where a judge decided to hold Bronson until further court proceedings.

