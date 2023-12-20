Sno’ Problem, Blizzard of Oz winners in NDDOT’s “Name-a-Plow” contest

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has officially announced the winners of their third annual Name-a-Plow contest.

1,153 North Dakotans across the state submitted ideas. The names were narrowed down by district and winners were chosen by NDDOT employee votes.

This years winners are:

Williston District: Alice Scooper

Minot District: Buzz Iceclear

Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler

Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ

Fargo District: Sno’ Problem

Valley City District: Drift Busters

Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie

Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie

Winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the plow throughout this winter season.

