Sno’ Problem, Blizzard of Oz winners in NDDOT’s “Name-a-Plow” contest
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has officially announced the winners of their third annual Name-a-Plow contest.
1,153 North Dakotans across the state submitted ideas. The names were narrowed down by district and winners were chosen by NDDOT employee votes.
This years winners are:
Williston District: Alice Scooper
Minot District: Buzz Iceclear
Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler
Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ
Fargo District: Sno’ Problem
Valley City District: Drift Busters
Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie
Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie
Winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the plow throughout this winter season.
