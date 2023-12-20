Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Sno’ Problem, Blizzard of Oz winners in NDDOT’s “Name-a-Plow” contest

NDDOT plow
NDDOT plow(KUMV-TV)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has officially announced the winners of their third annual Name-a-Plow contest.

1,153 North Dakotans across the state submitted ideas. The names were narrowed down by district and winners were chosen by NDDOT employee votes.

This years winners are:

Williston District: Alice Scooper

Minot District: Buzz Iceclear

Devils Lake District: Polar Patroler

Grand Forks District: Blizzard of OZ

Fargo District: Sno’ Problem

Valley City District: Drift Busters

Bismarck District: Brrrrrnie

Dickinson District: Cousin Eddie

Winners will have the opportunity to meet with the operator of the plow they named, as well as have their snowplow name displayed on the plow throughout this winter season.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

James Paul Garceau
Grand Forks man now faces federal child porn charges
Chance Thibert
Man sentenced for stabbing one and threatening several others
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 20