Sanford employees carol through the hospital halls

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The halls of Sanford Broadway Medical Center were filled with the voices of carolers, Wednesday.

“We began by looking how we could enhance the christmas spirit not only of our staff but by offering our patients something that we could give them that they were missing maybe from their home,” says Becky Moch, a nursing consultant and veteran Sanford caroler.

The tradition began six years ago and since then, roughly 20-30 employees join in caroling through the three Sanford hospitals in Fargo.

“Singing together fills your spirit, your soul and I think if we can take their mind of their suffering just for a few minutes, that’s why we do this,” explains Moch.

She says she’s enjoyed special moments with patients through her singing.

“We had a newborn baby and the mom and dad were in the room and we stopped outside their room to sing and they requested ‘o holy night’ and it was I think, all of us were in tears by the time we got done,” tells Moch.

Moch hopes that sharing the Christmas spirit with patients and employees can make everyone in the hospital a little more cheerful over the holidays.

She says, “People come to us in their time of need adn here at Sanford we take care of them and singing Christmas carols is just another way that we take care of them.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.