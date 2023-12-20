Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Sanford employees carol through the hospital halls

Carolers sing through the halls of Sanford hospital
Carolers sing through the halls of Sanford hospital(KVLY)
By Kjersti Maday
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The halls of Sanford Broadway Medical Center were filled with the voices of carolers, Wednesday.

“We began by looking how we could enhance the christmas spirit not only of our staff but by offering our patients something that we could give them that they were missing maybe from their home,” says Becky Moch, a nursing consultant and veteran Sanford caroler.

The tradition began six years ago and since then, roughly 20-30 employees join in caroling through the three Sanford hospitals in Fargo.

“Singing together fills your spirit, your soul and I think if we can take their mind of their suffering just for a few minutes, that’s why we do this,” explains Moch.

She says she’s enjoyed special moments with patients through her singing.

“We had a newborn baby and the mom and dad were in the room and we stopped outside their room to sing and they requested ‘o holy night’ and it was I think, all of us were in tears by the time we got done,” tells Moch.

Moch hopes that sharing the Christmas spirit with patients and employees can make everyone in the hospital a little more cheerful over the holidays.

She says, “People come to us in their time of need adn here at Sanford we take care of them and singing Christmas carols is just another way that we take care of them.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
UPDATE: Pilot identified after plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

Commissioner Bucholz and Otter Tail County staff.
Waste audit shows less food waste & more recycling in Otter Tail County
Jeff Larson receives donation from Clay County employees.
Moorhead officer battling cancer receives $1,600 donation
Honor the Heroes Awards Ceremony
The City of Fargo honors first responders involved in July 14 Officer shooting
Valley News Live at 5:30PM on KX4
Man partially paralyzed after UTV rollover near Thompson - December 20