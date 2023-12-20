Cooking with Cash Wa
Rexrode sentenced for having gun that killed West Fargo teen

Marcus Brian Rexrode
Marcus Brian Rexrode(Cass County Jail)
By Justin Betti
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, tied to the death of 16-year-old James Moore.

Marcus Rexrode says he was acting in self defense during a drug deal turned deadly. He initially was charged in Cass County District Court with murder, among other charges. But court documents show it was the teen who stole a gun from a vehicle and set up the drug deal with Rexrode, planning to rob him.

Three others also face charges in the case.

Court documents claim Fabian Edwin Scott, now 20-years-old, was with Moore when they planned to rob Rexrode. Scott is also charged in an unrelated murder case out of the Twin Cities. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, court document allege Marcus Pierre McCuin, 41, of Fargo, gave Scott a gun and drove him and Moore to the drug deal. He was sentenced in October to five years in prison.

Tommie Trent was charged with felony conspiracy to deliver marijuana for driving Rexrode to the apartments. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation and time served (two days in jail).

