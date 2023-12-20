Cooking with Cash Wa
Registration now open for de-escalation training for bar staff

File photo of drinks at a bar.(Live 5)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo has been working on setting up a de-escalation training for staff at bars and restaurants, and people can now sign up to take part.

At the Liquor Control Board meeting on December 20, city auditor Steve Sprague said the registration link is now active on the City of Fargo website.

The board says the training was organized with safety in mind, and the hope is to help servers and security staff appropriately handle unruly customers.

The training will be held through the North Dakota Safety Council. Two sessions are scheduled for January 24 and it will cost $30 per person to attend.

Each session will be limited to 50 participants and, as of December 20, more than a dozen people had already signed up.

Previous Coverage
City organizing de-escalation training for staff at bars and restaurants

