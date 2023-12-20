Plea hearing set for Warren man accused in ex-wife’s murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A plea hearing has been set for the Warren, Minnesota man accused of beating his ex-wife to death in front of their five young children.

Anders Odegaard was back in Marshall County court Tuesday morning.

Court documents say Anders and Carissa Odegaard got in a fight when she went to pick the kids up for church back in August of 2022 and she died. The kids saw the fight and one of them ran to the highway to get help.

Odegaard’s attorney tells Valley News Live he’s working with the prosecutor on a letter outlining a plea agreement, which will be field and available to the public by Thursday afternoon.

However, a previous plea deal was rejected, so they hope to keep the details private until Thursday.

