Officials remind Minnesotans to properly dispose of holiday greenery

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is reminding residents on how to properly dispose of holiday greenery.

According to officials, some of that greenery may be hiding dangerous pests.

Diseases and invasive species can make their way onto trees and boughs brought into Minnesota from other states.

Residents should take these steps to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season:

The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring trees to a designated drop-off site. Check with your waste hauler, city, or county to see what services are offered in your area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a map of yard waste compost locations ; contact locations directly to see if they accept trees and greenery.

Do not toss trees and greenery into your backyard woods or residential compost pile, which can spread the invasive species or disease.

Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed of in trash cans.

If your city or county does not have an organized pick-up or drop-off, the last resort is to burn the greens. Always check fire danger conditions and burning restrictions before burning and follow local ordinances.

Pests of concern include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect established in the eastern U.S. where many decorative Fraser firs are grown.

Feeding damage caused by this invasive insect can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs, and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop.

Also, boxwood blight, a fungal disease, and round leaf bittersweet, an invasive noxious weed, are sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces and can endanger native trees and other landscaping.

If you suspect your greenery or tree may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Report a Pest line at 1-888-545-6684, reportapest@state.mn.us, or through the online reporting form.

