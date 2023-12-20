More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after they say he stole a car and damaged Sanford hospital’s ambulance bay doors on December 6.

Authorities say Cramer’s mother drove him to the hospital, and when she got out of the car he slid into the driver’s seat and rammed the bay doors open and drove off. The hospital says it will cost about $12,000 dollars to fix the doors.

Cramer also faces several charges in the death of 53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin related to this incident. Cramer faces charges of homicide while fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

