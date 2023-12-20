Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

More charges filed against Ian Cramer for damage to Sanford ER

Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck
Ian Cramer, 42, Bismarck(Mercer County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Burleigh County prosecutors have charged 42-year-old Ian Cramer with theft, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after they say he stole a car and damaged Sanford hospital’s ambulance bay doors on December 6.

Authorities say Cramer’s mother drove him to the hospital, and when she got out of the car he slid into the driver’s seat and rammed the bay doors open and drove off. The hospital says it will cost about $12,000 dollars to fix the doors.

Cramer also faces several charges in the death of 53-year-old Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Martin related to this incident. Cramer faces charges of homicide while fleeing a peace officer, preventing arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

Previous Coverage
End of watch: Beulah community, law enforcement and Martin family honor fallen deputy
Procession honors Mercer Co. Deputy Paul Martin
Ian Cramer now facing murder charge in death of deputy
Bond set for Ian Cramer in death of Mercer County Deputy
Mercer County Sheriff’s deputy killed during pursuit identified

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thieves stole a purse and sentimental wedding items.
“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Plane goes through the ice on Upper Red Lake, MN.
Plane goes through the ice after landing on Upper Red Lake
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
Man arrested after fleeing police near the UND campus
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

Latest News

Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 20
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Mr. Food – Showstopping Chery Pecan Brie – December 20
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News December 20 - Part 2
Studio Vibe Arts
NDT - Studio Vibe Arts - December 20