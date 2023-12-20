Cooking with Cash Wa
Man sentenced for stabbing one and threatening several others

Chance Thibert
Chance Thibert(none)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man accused of stabbing someone several times last spring, and threatening several others, has been sentenced to more than 8 years in prison.

Chance Thibert was charged in both Cass and Clay Counties after a string of incidents in March 2023. Police say Thibert stabbed someone in Moorhead, then took off into Fargo where he threatened several people in a car.

Court documents say Thibert told those in the vehicle he had just stabbed someone, pulled out a machete and forced everyone to turn their phones off. One of the victims told police she thought they were all going to die. That same victim was able to open a back door and call for help, and Fargo Police soon arrested Thibert.

He was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, assault, and three counts of burglary. Thibert was convicted in Clay County court of first-degree assault, and all other charges were dismissed.

On December 18, 2023, a judge sentenced Thibert to 103 months in a Minnesota prison, with credit for 221 days already served behind bars.

