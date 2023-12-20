“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried:” Newlywed Fargo couple has wedding items stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A newlywed couple is heartbroken after their sentimental wedding items were stolen from their vehicle on Dec. 14 in north Fargo.

“It was the hardest I’ve ever cried,” says Jaida Spaeth.

She’s like a lot of newlyweds and wants to hold on to the things that made her wedding day special. Things like their handwritten vows, her father’s toast and a book full of the day’s memories that her grandma made for her. She and her husband are high school sweet-hearts that met at Park Christian School in Moorhead. They were married in August.

Spaeth says, “That’s my one ‘what would you save in a fire item’ was what was stolen from me.”

But now she can’t.

She left her purse and wedding mementos in her car while it was parked underground at her apartment complex. She was getting ready to take the items to her in-laws to share the memories.

Spaeth says, “I don’t care about my purse, I don’t care about my money I really really just hope that they’ll find it in their hearts to drop it off somewhere.”

Thieves broke into the apartment complex and accessed the parking garage from there. They broke Spaeth’s car window and ran off with her things.

She says, “My fear is just that once they unwrapped what they had stolen from my car and realized it was just my sentimental items that they realized it had no value to them and threw it in the garbage.”

Spaeth believes the thieves must have been desperate to go to these lengths and she’s pleading to get those irreplaceable items back home.

Managers at the U32 apartments shared survelliance photos with us. They believe the men in the photo are not only responsible for stealing the wedding items, but for stealing an ATM at the apartment building as well. Based on the surveillance footage, they believe they’re searching for two, white males, driving a newer model, silver Nissan. They’re asking that you please call Fargo police with any information.

