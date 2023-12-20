Grand Forks man now faces federal child porn charges

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man is now facing federal child porn charges.

James Paul Garceau was arrested on October 5. According to court documents, an investigation started in July 2023 when Facebook filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Meta Platforms reported that a user sent a child pornography video of a child less than 12-years-old, using Facebook messenger.

Investigators say the material was sent under a profile by the name of Mustafah Raed, which is listed in a law enforcement database as an alias for James Garceau.

As of December 6, Garceau now faces 7 federal charges, including possession, distribution, and receipt of child pornography.

He’s scheduled for a jury trial in the federal courthouse in Fargo, starting Tuesday, February 6.

Prior to his most recent arrest, Garceau was already listed as a moderate-level sex offender, as he was convicted in Grand Forks County in 2014 of corruption/solicitation of a minor.

