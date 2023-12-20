Clay County law enforcement officers help kids shop for Christmas presents

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday night, about 60 kids in the Clay County area got to shop for Christmas presents with the help of area law enforcement officers.

This is the sixth year of the annual “shop with a cop” event.

After the kids finished shopping for their families, officers then went and spent $50 on the kids they were with.

“We have families that are dealing with homelessness. It’s good not just for the families, but for the officers. We have cookies and hot coco for the families while they’re waiting,” Moorhead Police Sgt. Scott Kostohryz said. “It’s just a positive experience because the reality of law enforcement is that we do have to deal with people on their worst days. It’s fun to do events like this, where we get to see some smiles and have some fun.”

