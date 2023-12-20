The City of Fargo honors first responders involved in July 14 Officer shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been five months since the horrific events unfolded in Fargo on July 14, 2023. As the year 2023 comes to an end, the City of Fargo honored the first responders who were involved in this incident for their heroic actions and bravery.

What seemed like a normal Friday quickly turned deadly after gunman Mohamed Barakat opened fire and ambushed Fargo Police as they responded to a traffic collision. Officers Jake Wallin, Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes, and civilian Karlee Koswick were all struck by bullets. Wallin did not survive the attack.

During the critical incident on July 14th, Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson stopped the threat by shooting and killing the gunman.

At Fargo City Hall, Dotas and Hawes were honored with Purple Heart Medals. Robinson received the Medal of Honor.

“This award has only been given out to two other FPD officers, both posthumously: Officer Jason Moszer, and Officer Jake Wallin,” says Fargo Police Chief, Dave Zibolski, as he presents Robinson’s Medal of Honor Award.

According to police, fire crews were actually first on scene on the day of the shooting, making themselves targets when the suspect opened fire. Six firefighters received a Letter of Commendation for Service on an Emergency Scene Award: Captain Nate Adams, Captain Everett Patterson, and Firefighters Erich Christlieb, Justin Phillippi, Jake Cuchna, and Ross Jones.

Patterson, Christlieb, and Phillippi also received Medal of Valors.

Fire Chief Steve Dirksen adds, “I think the departments all had to rely on each other over the last five months, and really built a bond that makes the public safety community very, very strong.”

Distinguished Service Medals were given out to Sergeant Nick Kjonaas, Offficers Lane Anderson, Lacy Bunkelman, Shelby Layman, Paul Nelson, Greg Schlangen, and Jeff Ward for their outstanding liaison work.

Since then, the community is continuously working to build itself back up from this tragic event. Both the Fargo Fire and Police Department’s say they have plenty of mental health resources for their department for those seeking help. Zibolski says, “We’ve pre-planned this. That pre-planning put us all in a position to at least start the transition to move forward to deal with the trauma, and not be completely overcome.”

They both emphasized the importance of community and having strength in numbers. Dirksen explains, “Family is not just your family you live with and go home to. It’s everybody in the blue and white that serve our community. That’s our family.”

Running 4 Heroes, a non-profit that raises awareness and funds for those fallen in the line of duty, presented Dotas and Hawes each a check for $8,000.

Fallen Officer Jake Wallin’s family is planning to go to Washington D.C. in May of 2024, where Wallin will be honored in a ceremony during Police Week by adding his name to the Police Memorial Wall.

