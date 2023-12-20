Breezy Evening with More Cloud Cover on Thursday.

WEDNESDAY EVENING: We’ll follow up our mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky today with an increase in clouds again late tonight. Southeast winds will increase with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

THURSDAY: A mostly cloudy day is anticipated with morning lows once again in the 20s for most with perhaps a few locations north dipping into the upper teens. Afternoon highs for our Thursday will be similar to the past couple of days in the mid and upper 30s south and near 30 north.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FRIDAY - SATURDAY: Overall, quiet conditions continue yet again. Morning lows again in the 20s with afternoon highs starting to inch up a few more degrees. A few low 40s expected in the southern Valley! Friday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A little warmer still into Saturday with afternoon highs ranging from the middle 30s to middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky. If you have travel plans for the Christmas holiday, Saturday will bring the better travel conditions compared to Sunday and/or Monday.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: We have issued First Alert Weather Days for your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for the holiday! Forecast models are coming into a bit better agreement now that we are getting closer. With warm unseasonably warm temperatures Sunday in the 30s and low 40s, precipitation will begin as rain. As temperatures drop overnight and into Christmas Day, rain could transition to freezing rain, wintry mix, and even some snow where temperatures will be cold enough. It’s possible that there will be some accumulation of snow, as well as some potential light icing.

FARGO FORECAST:

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 28. High: 39

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 28 High: 45

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 33 High: 40

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for rain/snow mix. Tricky Travel. Low: 27 High:34

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 33

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 20 High: 31

