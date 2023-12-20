Cooking with Cash Wa
AG Ellison’s office bans FL-based charity ‘Kids Wish’ from soliciting in Minnesota

FILE - In a release from AG Keith Ellison's (pictured) office, it was announced on Wednesday...
FILE - In a release from AG Keith Ellison's (pictured) office, it was announced on Wednesday that a Florida-based charity widely known as “Kids Wish” has been banned from soliciting donations in Minnesota for five years.(Quinn Gorham)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General (AG) Keith has effectively banned a Florida-based charity from soliciting donations from Minnesotans for the next five years.

In a release from the AG’s Office, Ellison announced on Wednesday that he had filed an Assurance of Discontinuance, banning Florida-based charity, “Kids Wish” Network, Inc. (more widely known as " Kids Wish””), from soliciting donations in Minnesota.

“Kids Wish” advertises itself as a charity granting wishes for children who are seriously ill, but the release from Ellison’s office alleges that “Kids Wish” been “regularly identified as one of the worst charities in America” and that the “vast majority of the funds it raises goes to its fundraising efforts rather than to charitable programing.”

Attorney General Ellison also alleged that those methods of solicitation are a violation of Minnesota law, barring charities from using deceptive practices to convince potential donors that “the funds being solicited are or will be used for purposes and programs conducted within or for persons located within the state of Minnesota when such is not the case.”

The Assurance indicated “Kids Wish” may not solicit charitable donations in Minnesota for five years.

In Minnesota, the Attorney General, via the Charities Division, has civil enforcement authority over the solicitation of charitable contributions.

