Active fire on the north side of Grand Forks

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police and fire crews are on scene of an active fire in Grand Forks.

Emergency responders are on scene in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue North, and are asking people to stay away from the area and use alternate routes.

The fire department says all of their crews are on scene, so additional information isn’t available right now.

Check back for updates to this breaking news story.

