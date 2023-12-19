Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Warroad appears poised to keep nickname

Valley News Live is still awaiting official word from Warroad officials.
(kvly)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARROAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It looks like the Warroad Warriors will get to keep their name and logo after all, despite language in a bill that passed the Minnesota State Legislature this year that seeks to force most schools using Native American nicknames and logos to change them.

Warroad appealed, citing their school’s connection to the local Native American community, and received no objections from any of the 11 federally-recognized tribal governments in Minnesota nor the Tribal Nation’s Education Committee by the Dec. 15 deadline.

Valley News Live is still awaiting official word from Warroad officials.

However, they boys’ hockey team posted to social media, re-tweeting a link to the news with the caption, “Nice try, Governor Walz.” It’s since been deleted.

Other media outlets report Warroad and the Mahnomen-Waubun Thunderbirds will be exempt from the changes. Other schools, including the Benson Braves, Menahga Braves and Deer River Warriors will still have to change their branding.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

PriceWatch
PriceWatch (12/18/23): Toys prices ahead of Christmas
Dietrich bus
VCPS rejects Dietrich Bus Service bid for 2024-25 school year
Concerns mount over sanitation rate increase in West Fargo
Car Crash
Law enforcement officers responding to serious crash in Vergas, scanner traffic indicates