Warmer and Cloudier Tuesday

TUESDAY: We are waking up to cloudier and warmer conditions already this morning as a warm front has stalled to our southwest. It is a little breezy for some this morning, but the breeze begins to diminish by early afternoon. Highs will be back above average in the 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies sticking around all day. A weak cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing a wind shift to northerly. No impacts to temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The mild and cloudier conditions persist and make for a quiet pattern overall. Each day will feature morning lows generally in the 20s and highs in the 30s in most areas. There may be a few flurries, or even sprinkles, on Friday but impacts will be minimal.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for your Christmas Day. While it is still a ways out, we wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for your holiday. A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. There is also a possibility is remains as all rain in most areas. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting and the Low is still out over the Pacific ocean! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 39

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 30 High: 43

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 31 High: 40

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for rain/snow mix. Tricky Travel. Low: 30 High:34

