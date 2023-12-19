Warmer and Cloudier Tuesday

TUESDAY: Highs will be back above average in the 30s with partly to mostly cloudy skies sticking around all day. A weak cold front moves through during the afternoon bringing a wind shift to northerly. No impacts to temperatures.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The mild and cloudier conditions persist and make for a quiet pattern overall. Each day will feature morning lows generally in the 20s and highs in the 30s in most areas. There may be a few flurries, or even sprinkles, on Friday but impacts will be minimal.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for your Christmas Day. While it is still a ways out, we wanted to give your that First Alert Heads up as you are traveling and getting ready for your holiday. A few of our forecast weather models hint at some wintry mix along with mild temperatures in the 30s. There is a possibility that wintry weather could last into Christmas Day. There is also a possibility is remains as all rain in most areas. We want to emphasize that it’s still a long ways out in terms of forecasting and the Low is still out over the Pacific ocean! A lot can change, but we will keep you up to date right here and on-air as well as on your VNL weather app

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably mild. Breezy. Low: 21 High: 36

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 23 High: 35

Thursday: Winter Solstice! Low: 25. High: 39

Friday: Another mild day. Low: 26 High: 38

Saturday: Partly cloudy afternoon. Low: 30 High: 43

Christmas Eve: Breezy. Rain/Snow mix arrives from the west. Low: 31 High: 40

Christmas Day: First Alert Weather Day for rain/snow mix. Tricky Travel. Low: 30 High:34

