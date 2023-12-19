Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

VCPS rejects Dietrich Bus Service bid for 2024-25 school year

Dietrich bus
Dietrich bus(KVLY)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Bus services will change at the start of the 2024 school year for the Valley City Public School District, after the school board rejected a bid from Dietrich Bus Services during their December 13th school board meeting.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said revenue will decline with the future projected declining enrollment of students, so the school district is exploring other options for their future bussing services.

Johnson said the school district’s transportation committee agreed to study the costs of moving to a Regional Transportation Consortium and or a school district owned and operated bussing service. On December 13th the school board also approved of signing up for a school bus routing software system at a cost of $1,189.

Johnson said the transportation committee rejected the Dietrich Bus Service’s bid of $850,000 for the 2024-2025 school year. He said right now, the school district is paying $615,000 for bussing services for the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

PriceWatch
PriceWatch (12/18/23): Toys prices ahead of Christmas
Concerns mount over sanitation rate increase in West Fargo
Warroad appears poised to keep nickname
Car Crash
Law enforcement officers responding to serious crash in Vergas, scanner traffic indicates