VCPS rejects Dietrich Bus Service bid for 2024-25 school year

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Bus services will change at the start of the 2024 school year for the Valley City Public School District, after the school board rejected a bid from Dietrich Bus Services during their December 13th school board meeting.

Superintendent Josh Johnson said revenue will decline with the future projected declining enrollment of students, so the school district is exploring other options for their future bussing services.

Johnson said the school district’s transportation committee agreed to study the costs of moving to a Regional Transportation Consortium and or a school district owned and operated bussing service. On December 13th the school board also approved of signing up for a school bus routing software system at a cost of $1,189.

Johnson said the transportation committee rejected the Dietrich Bus Service’s bid of $850,000 for the 2024-2025 school year. He said right now, the school district is paying $615,000 for bussing services for the 2023-2024 school year.

