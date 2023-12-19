UND lifts shelter in place, suspect arrested

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota Campus has lifted the shelter in place. Police say the suspect has been arrested and is in custody.

Police sent a message just after 9 a.m. asking those on campus to shelter in place as they searched for a man involved in a chase.

We have reached out to police about the situation, we will update as we learn more.

