Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

‘Spectacular’: Man finds nearly 5-carat diamond while visiting state park

Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.
Jerry Evans' find at the Crater of Diamonds State Park was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.(Arkansas State Parks)
By KAIT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas man found a diamond weighing nearly 5 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.

But he didn’t know it until recently.

When Jerry Evans and his girlfriend visited the state park earlier this year, he picked up what he thought was a piece of clear glass.

Evans said he put it in his pocket with some other finds and returned home that day.

After returning home, he started thinking about that piece of glass and sent it off to the Gemological Institute of America for identification.

A few weeks later, his find was confirmed to be a 4.87-carat diamond.

“When they called and told me it was real, I was tickled to death,” Evans said.

According to park officials, the diamond is the largest registered at the park since 2020, when another visitor found a 9.07-carat brown diamond.

“Mr. Evans’ diamond is spectacular to see. It’s a complete crystal with a brilliant white color reminiscent of many other large, white diamonds I’ve seen from here in the past,” said Assistant Park Superintendent Waymon Cox.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a...
Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say
Car Crash
Law enforcement officers responding to serious crash in Vergas, scanner traffic indicates
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
Tyler Hawes
Fargo Police Department releases hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes

Latest News

An Ohio woman is being criminally charged with a felony for how she handled the remains of a...
Ohio woman faces charges after having miscarriage
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza
Family photos show 6-year-old Kaleigh, left, and 4-year-old Khloe, right. Family members said...
Family mourning loss of 2 young children in deadly house fire week before Christmas
The Miami skyline is viewed from the Rickenbacker Causeway in South Florida, Dec. 15, 2023....
Immigration and declines in death cause uptick in US population growth this year
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally