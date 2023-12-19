The season of giving is year-round for Down Home Non-Profit Organization

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The season of giving is in full swing, but at Down Home, this is a season that never ends.

Since 2017, Down Home has been transforming lives of those in the FM area that are emerging from homelessness with fully-furnished, decorated homes.

They partner with community agencies and volunteers who refer families and individuals that quality for services. Jenessa Fillipi, Founder and Executive Director explains entering stable housing is more than just staying on top of rent. “It’s way beyond that. There’s still significant barriers, such as being able to purchase furniture, and a lack of transportation to get that furniture into their home.”

They coordinate all necessary items such as couches, beds, wall art, and children’s’ games to transform empty spaces into a true home.

Emily Kaiser, Director of Mission Outreach, recalls a family’s recent move, with a six-year-old girl reacting to her new space. “The first thing she said was, ‘Mom, we have a table. We finally have a dining room table to eat at.’”

Highlighting the importance of their organization, Down Home empowers peoples’ lives one home at a time.

The organization even caters to each client’s personalized style, by asking them in-depth questions about their likes and dislikes prior to move-in day.

“We ask them what their favorite colors are, their interests, their hobbies, just to get a really good feel of who the person is, and what they’re wanting in their space,” says Chandra Lendobeja, Program Relations Manager.

They return to their large warehouse full of donated items and hand-pick items that suits the individual or family well.

After the initial move-in, they stay connected with their clients with weekly, monthly, and even yearly check-ins, offering additional resources and opportunities. Leaders with the organization tell us many of the clients do not always have supportive family, and Down Home tries to fill that gap for them.

Janet Nysetvold, Connections Coordinator, details her experiences, “It’s just really heartwarming to see how thankful they are, and how they truly see Down Home as their family.”

Every family celebrates the holiday season differently, and Down Home is making sure that those who celebrate Christmas have everything they need by providing a fully-festive holiday kit.

“It includes a lighted Christmas tree, ornaments, tree skirt, and a star. They are also given a Christmas traditions package, helping them establish traditions with their family,” says Nysetvold.

Although the holiday season is coming to an end, Down Home operates year-round, turning a home into more than just four walls and a roof, as they say on their website.

Volunteer and donation opportunities can be found here.

