Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah, ND

BEULAH, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A partial mammoth skeleton, with its complete tusk, was found at Freedom Mine near Beulah, North Dakota.

The remains were discovered by coal miners on Memorial Day and include a well-preserved, seven-foot-long tusk of an ancient mammoth. North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) released details of the finding on December 18.

“Recognizing the importance of the discovery, the mine roped off the site until representatives of the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota, and the Bureau of Land Management could visit the site to document the discovery,” DMR says.

More than 20 bones were found, including ribs, a shoulder blade, a tooth, and parts of the hip.

“Most of the mammoth fossils known from North Dakota are isolated bones and teeth,” said Clint Boyd, Senior Paleontologist for the North Dakota Geological Survey. “This specimen is one of the most complete mammoth skeletons discovered in North Dakota, making it an exciting and scientifically important discovery.” It should be noted that without the mining of coal in this area, this important discovery would never have been made.

After being stabilized in protective plaster jackets, the bones were transported to the Paleontology Lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck. There they will undergo the slow and meticulous process of cleaning off the attached sediment and stabilizing the delicate bones.

While that work continues, staff from the North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working together to develop a plan to integrate these fossils into an educational outreach program and discussing possible locations where they could be put on public display. The goal is to ensure as many people as possible can see the specimen and learn what it tells us about life in North Dakota during the Ice Age.

The North Dakota DMR says mammoths lived in North Dakota during the ice age, and went extinct in this area around 10,000 years ago.

