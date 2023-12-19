PriceWatch (12/18/23): Toys prices ahead of Christmas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the Dow hitting a string of all-time highs.

One of the reasons for optimism on Wall Street in the Federal Reserve’s recent announcement that they’re done raising interest rates for a while.

The Fed is content that inflation continues to fall. But keep in mind, for most items, prices never actually fall. It’s only a matter of how quickly they rise.

One exception has been toys. For almost three decades, toy prices fall stayed more or less the same, defying inflation. Part of that is a matter of supply and demand. Another is cheaper parts and labor from making toys in places like China.

