Minnesota committee to finalize new state flag today

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This morning a committee assigned by the state of Minnesota will meet to finalize their decision on a new state flag. A top contender has been picked, but some modifications are being considered before the flag is officially chosen.

The current choice, as it stands, includes a depiction of a star sat on a blue representation of the state’s outline, set against three distinct stripes. The stripes are green, white and blue.

The chairman of the committee said that today’s meeting will examine over a dozen possible alternative looks for the design, but they are confident that a consensus will be reached before the meeting adjourns.

A selection must be finalized before January 1 when it will be delivered to the state legislature.

