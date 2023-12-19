Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Minnesota committee to finalize new state flag today

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This morning a committee assigned by the state of Minnesota will meet to finalize their decision on a new state flag. A top contender has been picked, but some modifications are being considered before the flag is officially chosen.

The current choice, as it stands, includes a depiction of a star sat on a blue representation of the state’s outline, set against three distinct stripes. The stripes are green, white and blue.

The chairman of the committee said that today’s meeting will examine over a dozen possible alternative looks for the design, but they are confident that a consensus will be reached before the meeting adjourns.

A selection must be finalized before January 1 when it will be delivered to the state legislature.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec....
Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement for December 2022 flight-canceling meltdown
Tyler Hawes
Fargo Police Department to release hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - December 18
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 18 - Part 2
Valley Today on KVLY
Warroad appears poised to keep nickname
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 18 - Part 1