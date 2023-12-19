Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Michigan man arrested in 1980 slaying of young woman whose body was found at state game area

DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to...
DNA evidence found on Karen Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Douglas Laming thanks to advances in DNA testing and genetic analysis.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A man from Michigan’s Thumb region has been arrested in the 1980 slaying of a young woman whose body was found at a state game area, authorities said.

Douglas Laming, 70, of Fort Gratiot was arrested Friday in connection with Karen Umphrey’s death and arraigned Sunday on a felony murder charge, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said.

Umphrey was 21 when her body was found at the State Game Area in Beards Hills on Nov. 2, 1980.

DNA evidence found on Umphrey’s clothing was matched to Laming thanks to advances in DNA testing and genetic genealogical analysis, said Erika Hrynyk, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

The Michigan State Police and a company that specializes in forensic genetic genealogy analyzed that DNA, revealing information “that previously would have been impossible to find,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Police also interviewed people connected with Umphrey and Laming in”gathering information and making vital connections,” according to the news release.

Laming remained jailed Monday at the St. Clair County Detention and Intervention Center. He is expected to appear in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 26, the sheriff’s office said.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Laming’s behalf, a clerk with the 72nd District Court in Port Huron said Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Sports - December 18
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 18 - Part 2
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM News December 18 - Part 1
Valley Today on KVLY
10:00PM Weather - December 18