Man injured, ejected from his vehicle during crash in Vergas, MN

emergency lights
emergency lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 45-year-old Vergas man was injured after police say he was ejected after his vehicle left the road and crashed Monday, Dec. 18, night.

Officials say Joshua Thomas Carlson was traveling Northbound in the 400 Block of South Pelican Ave just before 10 p.m. when his SUV left the road and hit a tree, embarkment and multiple parked cars. Officials say the crash also caused damage to a home and garage nearby.

According to authorities Carlson was Lifelinked to Essentia in Fargo with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say impairment seems to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

