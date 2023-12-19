Man accused of forging $30,000 in checks from father’s checking account

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is facing two felony counts for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from his father. Jeffrey Allen Faltersack is charged in Cass County court with theft and exploitation of an eligible adult.

According to court documents, Cass County Adult Protective Services filed a report with the West Fargo Police Department, alleging Faltersack was writing checks to himself from his father’s Alerus Financial checking account totaling more than $30,000.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) also became involved in the investigation. Court records state the alleged activity happened between June 23, 2022 and April 5, 2023. Faltersack was arrested after a warrant was served on December 12, 2023.

During an interview with investigators, the victim said his son helped him write checks to pay bills to the City of West Fargo because his handwriting was poor. A social worker informed the victim about the forged checks, and he said he was not aware of the checks, but did not want to file charges because he would have helped his son with money if he would have asked. When the victim was told the checks totaled more than $25,000, he then asked for assistance from social services to help him write checks from now on.

According to investigators, the victim’s wife passed away in June of 2022 and the number of checks and the amounts written to Jeffrey Faltersack significantly increased after this time. Investigators say many of the signatures on the checks did not match signatures from checks previously written by the victim.

Investigators say the victim’s only source of income is a monthly Social Security Administration check, and his checking account line of credit had an unpaid balance of nearly $2,500.

Alerus Financial cooperated with investigators in providing bank account statements and transactions, which showed checks from the victim’s account, which were later deposited into Jeffrey Faltersack’s account. Additional transactions were discovered and investigators say the total amount stolen was $30,181.

Faltersack appeared in Cass County court on December 13, where a judge set bail at $10,000 personal recognizance, with conditions that he complies with a pretrial services program. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 24.

