Law enforcement officers responding to serious crash in Vergas, scanner traffic indicates

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Scanner traffic indicates law enforcement officers are responding to a serious injury crash late Monday night in Otter Tail County.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. near a home in Vergas, Minnesota. Scanner traffic indicates there are multiple injuries, including one person who may have been ejected.

Scanner traffic indicates that there were two vehicles involved and that officers have blocked off the surrounding area.

Valley News Live has a note out to authorities and is waiting on official information.

