Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Law enforcement officers responding to serious crash in Vergas, scanner traffic indicates

Stick with Valley News Live for updates on this breaking news story.
Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERGAS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Scanner traffic indicates law enforcement officers are responding to a serious injury crash late Monday night in Otter Tail County.

The call came in just before 10 p.m. near a home in Vergas, Minnesota. Scanner traffic indicates there are multiple injuries, including one person who may have been ejected.

Scanner traffic indicates that there were two vehicles involved and that officers have blocked off the surrounding area.

Valley News Live has a note out to authorities and is waiting on official information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

PriceWatch
PriceWatch (12/18/23): Toys prices ahead of Christmas
Dietrich bus
VCPS rejects Dietrich Bus Service bid for 2024-25 school year
Concerns mount over sanitation rate increase in West Fargo
Warroad appears poised to keep nickname