Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

‘It’s a breach of trust’: Sen. Ben Cardin ‘disappointed’ after staffer allegedly films sex in committee room

Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room. (Credit; CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland says he is “angered” and “disappointed” after a staffer from his office reportedly recorded a sex tape in a Senate committee room.

“It’s a breach of trust. It’s my understanding Capitol Police is doing an investigation. It’s a personnel issue, so we clearly will be, I’m not going to comment on the personnel issue. It’s under investigation,” he said.

Cardin said the staffer is no longer employed with the Senate.

The Daily Caller first released the video, and CNN has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the video or confirmed the identity of those involved.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
Car Crash
Law enforcement officers responding to serious crash in Vergas, scanner traffic indicates
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec....
Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement for December 2022 flight-canceling meltdown
Tyler Hawes
Fargo Police Department to release hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes

Latest News

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday
Sen. Ben Cardin says he is "angered" and "disappointed" after a staffer reportedly recorded...
Sen. Ben Cardin 'disappointed' after staffer allegedly films having sex in committee room
UND Shelter in place
UND lifts shelter in place, suspect arrested
Earlier this month Alanis’ brother Alonso Garcia was crossing the street with his 2-year-old...
Father dies while protecting his daughter in a car crash