Full Circle: Tim Polasek returns to lead Bison Football team

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Tim Polasek Era has begun at North Dakota State.

The former Bison assistant returned to Fargo to become the 32nd Head Coach in the stories history of the FCS power, taking over for Matt Entz as he leaves to take an assistant role at USC.

Polasek spent two previous stints with North Dakota State as an assistant, first from 2006 through 2012 and then returning from 2014 through 2016.

He then spent time as an offensive line coach at Iowa and then an Offensive Coordinator at Wyoming alongside former Bison Coach Craig Bohl.

He threw his hat in the ring for the head coaching job at NDSU, but it went to Entz at that time, a step in his journey that he reflected on during his Introductory Press Conference:

“It was heartbreaking when I didn’t get the job, but I think it was the best thing to ever happen to me.” Polasek said. “It allowed me to move forward and learn and grow and experience things that I didn’t know existed in college football.”

“So much more confident sitting here today getting this opportunity than I would have been in 2018. I get to coach football at North Dakota State. Every day I’m going to wake up with that attitude. I get to coach in Fargo, North Dakota. That’s a hell of a deal. I get to coach where I met my wife. Not a lot of guys get to say that.”

The first order of business for Polasek was introducing himself to his roster for the first time, a meeting he said was difficult to get through as the team was still processing their semifinal loss, and Entz’s departure.

“That was a challenge, it was tough.” he said. “Then we went into meetings with position groups and I thought things started to fall into place, giving them an opportunity to talk. We took a couple steps there. So so far so good, it’s been positive, but there’s a lot of guys going through a lot of emotional things right now so we try to head those things off. Overall it was good, but there’s a lot of emotion in that locker room and we’re going to stay on top of it. My Christmas won’t be just be celebrating, I’m going to connect and send text messages and make some phone calls that I look forward to.”

The next steps for Polasek will be navigating the ever-changing world of the college football offseason, including signing recruits and handling the transfer portal.

