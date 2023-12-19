Four people facing felony charges after 2,600 Fentanyl pills were found during traffic stop

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Four people are facing felony charges after police found 2,600 Fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.

The Moorhead Police Department says on Monday, Dec. 18, police conducted a traffic stop near Moorhead on I-94. During the search officers located 2,600 M30 Fentanyl pills with a street value of $26,000.

25-year-old Trevor Gabrick of Plymouth, MN, 24-year-old Desmine Moore of Robbinsdale, MN, 30-year-old Dupree Williams of Hopkins, MN, and 32-year-old Steven Smith of Crookston, MN were arrested and transported to the Clay County Correctional facility. The four all face Felony Aggravated first degree controlled substance charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County, ND Drug Task Force, MN State Patrol, and the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted the Moorhead Police Department.

