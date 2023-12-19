Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police Department to release hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes

Tyler Hawes
Tyler Hawes(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In response to several media requests for interviews with Fargo Police Department Officer Tyler Hawes, the FPD has worked with the Hawes family to release an hourlong interview with Tyler and his wife Madison, which covers a wide array of topics. The video will be released at noon on Tuesday, December 19. Police say the approach was chosen to share an impactful update with the community while also respecting Tyler’s privacy.

Officer Hawes became an FPD Officer on April 19, 2023. He is currently completing FPD field training. He attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and graduated with a degree in psychology. Before joining the FPD, he worked as a corrections officer.

Hawes was shot in the ambush on police that happened July 14th, after a traffic collision on 25th Street South near 9th Avenue South.

The Fargo Police Department previously released video interviews with Officer Andrew Dotas and Officer Zach Robinson.

