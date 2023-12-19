Concerns mount over sanitation rate increase in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concerns are mounting in West Fargo, as city leaders try to nail down a rate increase for sanitation and operational changes.

After about a half hour of talks Monday night, they tabled the measure.

However, an increase for residents is coming one way or another. City leaders say costs are going up and they have to pay for these things somehow. They add, they can’t keep operating in the red.

There are three different options on the table, but the one they want is a five-year plan. Increases would come each year, starting at 20-percent. Then it would move to 13, 11, 8 and finally 5.

That would mean, for example, if a person is paying a rate of $17.50 now it would jump to $29.34 by 2028.

They’re also looking to make service changes, one example of that would be bulk pick up. They’re considering charging $10 per item and residents would have to schedule that in advance.

Several residents spoke out Monday night against the increase, calling for those living in apartment complexes to step up and pay what they say is their fair share.

“They should be charged the same amount. They’re still throwing garbage out. I don’t put my garbage out every week,” one resident said. “There’s only two of us in my household. I don’t get a benefit. I don’t get a break. I think you need to look at the numbers you have here and be very concerned about the increases you’re trying to take.”

City officials wanted the payment plan to start up in January and the schedule changes in the summer.

City leaders will continue the conversation after the new year.

