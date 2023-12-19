Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Concerns mount over sanitation rate increase in West Fargo

City officials tabled the conversation Monday night, but say an increase is coming one way or another.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Concerns are mounting in West Fargo, as city leaders try to nail down a rate increase for sanitation and operational changes.

After about a half hour of talks Monday night, they tabled the measure.

However, an increase for residents is coming one way or another. City leaders say costs are going up and they have to pay for these things somehow. They add, they can’t keep operating in the red.

There are three different options on the table, but the one they want is a five-year plan. Increases would come each year, starting at 20-percent. Then it would move to 13, 11, 8 and finally 5.

That would mean, for example, if a person is paying a rate of $17.50 now it would jump to $29.34 by 2028.

They’re also looking to make service changes, one example of that would be bulk pick up. They’re considering charging $10 per item and residents would have to schedule that in advance.

Several residents spoke out Monday night against the increase, calling for those living in apartment complexes to step up and pay what they say is their fair share.

“They should be charged the same amount. They’re still throwing garbage out. I don’t put my garbage out every week,” one resident said. “There’s only two of us in my household. I don’t get a benefit. I don’t get a break. I think you need to look at the numbers you have here and be very concerned about the increases you’re trying to take.”

City officials wanted the payment plan to start up in January and the schedule changes in the summer.

City leaders will continue the conversation after the new year.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

Measuring Ice thickness
After Red Lake rescue, DNR and law enforcement advise caution on ice
Tyler Hawes
Fargo Police Department to release hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes
Measuring Ice thickness
Rescue on Red Lake prompts ice safety reminders
Mammoth tusk discovered at Freedom Mine near Beaulah, ND.
Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah, ND
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah - December 18