Canvassing board certifies results of FARGODOME special election

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City officials met on Monday, December 18 to count an additional 100 ballots from the December 5 special election, and to review some absentee ballots that were in question.

Voters were deciding on an increase in sales and lodging taxes to fund a $140 million dollar upgrade at the FARGODOME, including a convention center.

By law, the canvassing board meets 13 days after the election to certify the results. The canvassing board consists of the mayor, two city commissioners, the city auditor and the city attorney.

City Auditor Steven Sprague says 111 ballots were received after the election, but were postmarked before the election, so legally they must be counted.

The additional ballots included 59 ‘no’ votes and 52 ‘yes’ votes, which did not change outcome of the special election. Sprague says approximately 52% of people voted ‘yes,’ but the measure needed 60% to pass.

