Body of victim from hit-and-run found in car with passed-out suspect, police say

A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a restaurant parking lot.
A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a restaurant parking lot.(White Settlement Police Department)
By WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) - Officials say the discovery of a hit-and-run victim’s body inside a passed-out driver’s car is a reminder not to drive while impaired.

Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they believe the vehicle hit the victim approximately 40 miles away near Dallas on Saturday night.

Investigators said they think the impact was so powerful, it threw the body into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

The driver was identified by police as 31-year-old Nestor Lujan Flores of Arlington.

According to the department, Flores claims he thought he hit a deer despite the human body that ended up next to him.

A welfare check is what led police to the discovery of the body and slumped-over driver in a White Settlement restaurant parking lot.

Flores was taken into custody on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, according to police.

The victim has not been identified, but officials say they have likely found the scene of the original hit-and-run in Dallas County, where human remains were located in the roadway.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

