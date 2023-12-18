US Senate still in session to tackle immigration and aid bill, Senator Hoeven explains

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Senate is still in session even though the House left on Friday for the holiday break. The Senate has been trying to hammer out a deal on immigration and aid to Ukraine and other countries before they leave.

Even though there’s no place like home for the holidays, the Senate is cutting it close. They were supposed to adjourn Friday, but they’re back again on Monday.

Senator John Hoeven and his colleagues have been trying to put together an immigration and aid deal.

“I don’t think the Biden Administration is where they need to be at, and that is why we have to shut down this open border,” said Hoeven.

He said that until the administration understands and gets the job done, he and other Republican Senate members will not support a deal.

“This administration has just got to move on this. The people of this country know that border security is an important part of national security,” said Hoeven.

Although Hoeven said it is unlikely a deal will be made on immigration this week, the Senate is working on another problem that could be solved before the break.

“At least an extension on the FAA, Federal Aviation Administration, reauthorization. That’s important as it expires at the end of the year,” said Hoeven.

Although Hoeven is focused on the immigration issue right now, he is looking ahead to when the Senate reconvenes after the holiday break.

“Getting a farm bill is incredibly important as well. We put an extension in place, which is good for our producers, so they don’t have any uncertainty going into the next crop year,” said Hoeven.

With all of this going on, Hoeven doesn’t know when he will be home for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.