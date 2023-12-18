Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Roseau County man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy

Marc Raymond Stoltenberg is charged with criminal sexual conduct for crimes that allegedly happened in 2012.
(MGN)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wannaska, Minnesota man made his first court appearance Monday in Roseau County, accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy years ago.

Marc Raymond Stoltenberg, 26, is charged with criminal sexual conduct for crimes that allegedly happened in 2012, when he was 15.

A man told investigators in March, Stoltenberg had sexually assaulted him twice when he was eight years old.

If convicted, Stoltenberg faces 30 years behind bars and/or a $40,000 fine. He is not in custody.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

Specialty Crop Hydroponic Tower Garden
Funding available for North Dakota schools to start tower gardens
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon News December 18 - Part 1
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Noon Weather – December 18