Roseau County man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy
Marc Raymond Stoltenberg is charged with criminal sexual conduct for crimes that allegedly happened in 2012.
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wannaska, Minnesota man made his first court appearance Monday in Roseau County, accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy years ago.
Marc Raymond Stoltenberg, 26, is charged with criminal sexual conduct for crimes that allegedly happened in 2012, when he was 15.
A man told investigators in March, Stoltenberg had sexually assaulted him twice when he was eight years old.
If convicted, Stoltenberg faces 30 years behind bars and/or a $40,000 fine. He is not in custody.
