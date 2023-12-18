Roseau County man accused of sexually assaulting 8-year-old boy

ROSEAU COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Wannaska, Minnesota man made his first court appearance Monday in Roseau County, accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy years ago.

Marc Raymond Stoltenberg, 26, is charged with criminal sexual conduct for crimes that allegedly happened in 2012, when he was 15.

A man told investigators in March, Stoltenberg had sexually assaulted him twice when he was eight years old.

If convicted, Stoltenberg faces 30 years behind bars and/or a $40,000 fine. He is not in custody.

