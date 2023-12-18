Red River Zoo breeding hope for Chinese red pandas

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The important work of keeping the Chinese red panda population alive is going strong at the Red River Valley Zoo in Fargo.

The next couple of months will be more important than ever for the zoo and the breeding program.

Since the zoo opened back in 1993, more than 25% of Chinese red pandas in zoos across the country were born in Fargo.

“It’s amazing that we can actually make an impact, that we’re able to help the species itself grow and i think that’s amazing,” said Brittney Muske, Zoo Keeper at the Red River Zoo.

Right now the red river zoo has 4 red pandas, but they can have up to 9 with a majority of them a part of their breeding program. The next two to three months will be crucial, as these are the only months that red pandas will breed.

“We’re specialized in caring and breeding cold adaptive species, ever since the zoo started now almost 25 years ago,” said Sally Mulvena, President & CEO of the Red River Zoo. “We’ve really zoned in our collection plan specifically on animals that do well in North Dakota.>

The Chinese red pandas are currently classified as endangered, as experts say there are less than 10,000 around the world. The work at the zoo is helping to conserve their population.

The public can also help by making donations to the zoo, and helping it stay open.

“when we got this land it was just blank farm land and just flat. so when you visit the zoo you see all the trees, the little rolling hills. all that is built by people right here in our community getting together to make things happen. because of that we’re able to fund and have these wonderful programs that really do have an impact on animals around the world,” Mulvena said.

For those who want to learn more about Chinese red pandas, you can have your own “red panda encounter” where you get up close and get to feed them some of their favorite snacks such as grapes.

