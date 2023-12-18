Hoeven discusses Trump’s controversial comments

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the weekend, former President Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire. That state’s primary is coming up in January. Mr. Trump raised some eyebrows with comments quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin and attacking immigrants.

The Biden campaign accused Trump of parroting Adolf Hitler.

Senator John Hoeven, who endorsed the former president a few weeks ago, said he is not going to comment on everything the man does. He said aside from controversial comments Trump makes from time to time, he does have good policies on the military, energy and keeping inflation under control.

“Those are all things that the Biden Administration is not doing. Securing the border, which is a great example — those are the things that need to be done and this administration is just not doing it,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven said all of these strong policies that Trump has talked about and put into place while he was in office really make a difference for North Dakotans and for people across the country.

