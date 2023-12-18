Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Hoeven discusses Trump’s controversial comments

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the...
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, March 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Justin Gick
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the weekend, former President Trump held a campaign rally in New Hampshire. That state’s primary is coming up in January. Mr. Trump raised some eyebrows with comments quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin and attacking immigrants.

The Biden campaign accused Trump of parroting Adolf Hitler.

Senator John Hoeven, who endorsed the former president a few weeks ago, said he is not going to comment on everything the man does. He said aside from controversial comments Trump makes from time to time, he does have good policies on the military, energy and keeping inflation under control.

“Those are all things that the Biden Administration is not doing. Securing the border, which is a great example — those are the things that need to be done and this administration is just not doing it,” said Hoeven.

Hoeven said all of these strong policies that Trump has talked about and put into place while he was in office really make a difference for North Dakotans and for people across the country.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Lake ice rescue
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
NDSU @ Montana
North Dakota State football falls to Montana in epic double-overtime thriller
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Charges are being investigated against a Bismarck Police officer after a crash that inquired...
Bismarck police officer involved in car crash
University of Wyoming Offensive Coordinator Tim Polasek during an interview on August 6, 2021.
NDSU Names Tim Polasek Head Football Coach

Latest News

Tyler Hawes
Fargo Police Department to release hour-long interview with Officer Tyler Hawes
Measuring Ice thickness
Rescue on Red Lake prompts ice safety reminders
Mammoth tusk discovered at Freedom Mine near Beaulah, ND.
Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah, ND
Valley News Live at 6:30PM
Rare Mammoth specimen discovered by miners near Beulah - December 18
Rendering of FARGODOME expansion proposal.
Canvassing board certifies results of FARGODOME special election