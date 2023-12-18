Cooking with Cash Wa
GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer

FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the area may have lost their fear of people.(National Park Service)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 67-year-old woman suffered significant injuries after she was gored by a buck outside her home Saturday night.

The woman told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers that she had just stepped out her front door when a small mule deer rushed at her. She managed to scramble back inside her home, but not before she was pierced in the leg.

“Luckily, the victim was able to get back into her home and call her husband for help. She sustained a puncture wound to her left leg and significant bruising on the right leg. She was taken to a hospital in Pueblo for treatment,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a press release.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials, when officers went to the woman’s home, they found bird feeders on the property.

“The victim told a CPW officer that she feeds birds and had thrown out bread earlier that day,” Mike Brown, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife area manager in the region, said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife added that after the attack, two young bucks were seen sparring in the yard.

WARNING: Some may find the photos provided by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife of the woman’s wounds graphic.

The woman suffered a severe puncture wound and bruising.
The woman suffered a severe puncture wound and bruising.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

The incident happened in the town of Silver Cliff, which is located 55 miles west of Pueblo.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack raised concerns that someone had been feeding the deer.

“I believe this is a good example of what happens when deer lose their natural fear of humans,” Brown added in the release. “They become aggressive and dangerous. This is a good reminder that wild animals should always be treated as such and that people need to give wildlife the space they need.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are now looking for the deer. If located, it will be euthanized.

