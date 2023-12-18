Generous donation feeds more than 700 Fargo Public School students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

On Monday, Dec. 18, over 700 Fargo Public School students and their families received a free holiday meal from local business, Power Plate Meals, with the help of a nearly $35,000 donation from the Forward Foundation.

For many the holidays are about giving and for some it’s about the food. For Power Plate Meals Co-Owner, Seth Houkom, it’s both.

Over the last four years, he’s helped donate holiday meals to nearly 5,000 families.

He says, ”We’re glad that we can do it for the community and we hope that it helps this time of the year.”

Power Plate Meals is known for their health-concious, pre-made meals that can be microwaved in a single container.

Houkom explains, “These are a little different than our normal Power Plate Meals. We add a little more butter and salt and a little more flavor, kind of your typical traditional, Christmas holiday kind of meal.”

Adding, ”You always just hope that you make a difference you know, just a small difference.”

Each donated meal goes to a FPS student to help them and their families during the holidays.

Houkom says, “You know for that kid or for that family that maybe then the family can afford to give them a present or something extra that year or they just had a really tough year and they could just use extra time with their family.”

A single meal can have a big impact on a family going through a period of food insecurity.

“We hear often from families that it brings a sense of calmness and a sense of peace during a kind of uncertain time for them,” says Assistant Director for Educational Justice at FPS, Dr. Jen Sahr.

She explains that some students’ primary source of food comes from school.

Sahr says, “Their gifts and their generous hearts allow for many of our students and their families to have better food stability during their time away from school.”

The Forward Foundation and Power Plate Meals also work with FPS year-round to help provide meals to families in need.

