Funding available for North Dakota schools to start tower gardens

Specialty Crop Hydroponic Tower Garden
Specialty Crop Hydroponic Tower Garden(North Dakota Department of Agriculture)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Agriculture has funding available for schools to incorporate a hydroponic tower garden into their curriculum.

“The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is seeking schools interested in bringing this STEM learning opportunity into their classrooms,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Schools will have until May 2024 to grow their tower garden, but we hope the tower gardens continue to be used by students long after the end of the grant period.”

Schools interested in receiving a hydroponic tower garden may click here for full details and to fill out an application. Applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, January 5, 2024. Successful applicants will be notified by January 12 and towers will be delivered by January 31.

Questions may be directed to Local Foods Marketing Specialist Katrina Hanenberg at 701-328-2659 or kmhanenberg@nd.gov.

