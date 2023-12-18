Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Salvation Army asking for public's help in reaching goal

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With only six bell ringing days left, the Salvation Army in Fargo is reaching out to the community to help reach its 2023 Christmas goal.

To date, the army has raised $396,946.94, only 41.8% of its $950,000 goal.

“While the Red Kettle bell ringing campaign is keeping with last year’s giving, our mail-in donations are down significantly, Christmas is our single, largest fund drive of the year,” Major Abe Tamayo, Corps Officer said.

While funds raised at Christmas support holiday events, the salvation army says they also help them to serve local needs throughout the year.

Tax-deductible financial contributions to the Salvation army’s Christmas campaign are accepted through December 31, 2023.

To give your donation to the salvation army in Fargo, drop your contribution into any of the 29 iconic red kettles about the metro.

