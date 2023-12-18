Cooking with Cash Wa
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County

By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY (Valley News Live) - Dozens of people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County on Sunday evening.

According to officials, there are approximately 40-50 people stranded on the ice that has broken away from shore and responders are working to get everyone safely back to shore.

Officials believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, causing this situation.

Beltrami County Public Information Officer Christopher Muller said in a press release, “Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats.”

He also said, “Unfortunately, this is a common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will continue to bring updates as details become available.

