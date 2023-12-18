City of Fargo will honor July 14th First Responders at awards ceremony

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Fire Department will host an awards ceremony to honor the heroic actions taken by first responders as a result of the critical incident on July 14, 2023.

The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, in the City Commission Chambers in Fargo City Hall, 225 4th St. N.

Members of the public and members of the media are invited to attend this event.

The ceremony will be streamed live on The City of Fargo’s social media sites, broadcast live on the cable channel TV Fargo 56 and can be viewed live at FargoND.gov/streaming.

Valley News Live will have coverage of the ceremony as well.

